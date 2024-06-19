Could Detroit Pistons Target Monty Williams’ Former Player?
This summer, the Detroit Pistons have plenty of work to do. After finishing the 2023-2024 NBA season with just 14 wins, Detroit revamped its front office by bringing on Trajan Langdon to take over as the President of Basketball Operations.
Now, the new guy could be set to make a splash. And considering the Pistons aren’t exactly viewed as a hot spot for some of the top prospects in free agency, Langdon might have to get aggressive in the trade market.
The Brooklyn Nets currently possess a proven veteran standout in Mikal Bridges. Just two seasons ago, the Nets struck a deal with the Phoenix Suns to land Bridges. Once he arrived, he put together a run that looked like a potential All-Star campaign for the future.
Last season, Brooklyn struggled to capitalize with Bridges as the face of the franchise. With an in-season coaching change, injuries, and a lack of critical moves at the trade deadline, the Nets found themselves eliminated from playoff contention.
Bridges finished the season with an average of 20 points per game on 37 percent shooting from deep. He wasn’t good enough to will the Nets to a playoff position, but he’s certainly an intriguing trade piece if the Nets decide to go the rebuild route officially.
According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the Nets aren’t quite there yet.
“The Nets have expressed zero interest in trading Bridges, according to league sources who have been in contact with them,” Katz wrote last week. “It’s not like they haven’t had opportunities. Other teams have offered hoards of first-rounders; Brooklyn hasn’t engaged.”
Reaching out to strike a potential deal for Bridges would be a move that makes a lot of sense for Detroit. The Nets standout would instantly become Cade Cunningham’s best co-star, and he would add so much value to the defensive end and long-range shooting department.
While Monty Williams’ future with the Pistons is decided, and he won't return next season, Bridges could still be an easy sell to the next coach. Even as a complementary piece, Bridges ended his final run in Phoenix by averaging 17 points on 39 percent shooting from deep.
For the time being, the Nets seem unwilling to move on from Bridges. Rather than turning into sellers, Brooklyn seems to believe that they can acquire another star to pair alongside Bridges, leaving the Pistons unlikely to take advantage of a rebuild in Brooklyn.