De’Aaron Fox’s Honest Reaction to Kings’ Collapse vs Detroit Pistons
The Sacramento Kings were on a good pace to snap their multi-game losing streak on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Through the first three quarters, De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan combined for 30 points as they held a 91-77 lead over Detroit heading into the final quarter.
Just as the Kings might’ve gotten a little comfortable, the Pistons came alive. Suddenly, a 16-point lead faded. The Pistons would produce nearly 40 points in the final 12 minutes of action. With just a handful of seconds left, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey buried the game-tying three-pointer.
A foul from beyond the arc sent Ivey to the line for a free-throw attempt, which served as an opportunity for the rising Detroit star to put his team on top by one point before the game closed out.
The Kings suffered a fifth-straight loss. De’Aaron Fox didn’t have much to say after.
“It doesn’t really matter [what I saw]. It’s not going to make anybody feel better,” the Kings star told reporters.
“We knew this was a game that was winnable. We gave ourselves a chance to win going into the fourth quarter, and we didn’t do a good job.”
Despite being down a star player in Domantas Sabonis, who was ruled out due to an illness, Fox and the Kings clearly thought they had an advantage over Detroit still. For most of the night, that seemed to be the case, but the Pistons took care of business in the end.
Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 33 points, ten assists, and four rebounds. The clutch combination of Jaden Ivey (19 points) and Malik Beasley (22 points) sealed the deal for Detroit in the fourth.
Fox finished the game with 26 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Another loss dropped the Kings to 13-18 on the season, which places them 12th in the Western Conference.
As for the Pistons, they climb to 14-17 on the year, moving to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.