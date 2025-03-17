Denver Nuggets Predicted to Have Potential Pistons Trade Target
Many NBA fans wanted to see the Detroit Pistons take a big swing at the 2025 trade deadline. Detroit’s most notable acquisition ended up being the veteran guard Dennis Schroder.
While Schroder has been a positive addition to help bolster the bench unit, there is an assumption the Pistons could reach higher for a more notable acquisition. One NBA writer suggests Denver Nuggets starter Michael Porter Jr. as a potential target over the summer.
“Win-ready veterans” was the set of keywords Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report used in his latest trade target predictions piece while discussing the Pistons.
The Pistons have seemingly expedited the process of transforming from a rebuilding team to a playoff contender. Simply cracking a spot in the Play-In would’ve been a win one year after going 14-68. Now that the Pistons are on pace to lock up the sixth seed or better, they won’t be able to avoid having expectations of making the playoffs in 2026.
With the stakes guaranteed to be raised, the Pistons will have pressure to potentially make a move for a star-caliber talent or somebody that’s borderline. Porter might not have reached his early expectations, but he’s certainly a consistent veteran with over 60 games of playoff experience and an NBA Championship on his resume.
In the playoffs, Porter has averaged 15 points on 38 percent shooting from three, along with seven rebounds over his past three postseason runs. Currently, he’s averaging 18 points on 40 percent shooting from three, along with seven rebounds per game.
Porter wouldn’t be an investment coming at a discounted price, but he’s still on the younger side with experience and multiple seasons left on his deal. Next season, Porter would make $38 million. He’ll wrap up his contract after making $40 million during the 2026-2027 season.
The Nuggets starter fits Detroit’s current timeline. Depending on the Pistons’ plans for some of their soon-to-be expiring homegrown players and the short-term veterans they recently brought on, Porter could be a name to watch in the coming months.
