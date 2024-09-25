Detroit Icon Helps Pistons Unveil Two Jersey Announcements
Before the regular season gets underway, the Detroit Pistons unveiled two aspects of their jerseys for this upcoming year. They did so in a big way, calling on a local icon to help make the announcements.
In recent years, the NBA has followed suit of other professional sports league and started having advertisers on their jersey. On Wednesday afternoon, the Pistons revealed that re-sale platform StockX will be their sponsor for this season. hip-hop star Big Sean made an appearance in the unveiling post sporting the new threads.
This is not the only time the Pistons have reached out to Big Sean for added hype. He was recently seen on stage rocking the team's City Edition jersey for this upcoming season. As expected, Big Sean was sporting a No. 2 jersey for Detroit's rising star Cade Cunningham.
Big Sean, a Detroit native, first broke into the mainstream in 2011 with the release of his Finally Famous album. Since then, he's gone to become one of the most underrated artists in the rap and hip-hop scene.
As for the Pistons, they are less than two weeks out from the start of training camp. After finishing with the NBA's worst record last season, they went through a massive makeover to change the trajectory of the franchise. Trajan Langdon took over the front office, J.B. Bickerstaff was named head coach, and numerous new faces have been added to the roster.
While the Pistons made countless changes this summer, there are some mainstays. The most notable being Cunningham, who signed the largest contract in franchise history in the offseason. Following a strong 2024 campaign, the young guard will look to continue his path towards stardom while also leading the charge for Detroit's young core.