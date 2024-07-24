Detroit Lions Coach Shows Love to Pistons Before NFL Training Camp
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their 2024 campaign, the team’s head coach, Dan Campbell, is showing some love to the city’s NBA squad, the Detroit Pistons.
On Tuesday, Campbell arrived at the Lions’ practice facility wearing Pistons gear.
The Pistons’ official X account acknowledged the coach’s choice of shirt with approval.
The upcoming NFL season shapes up to be an exciting one for the Lions. After going without a playoff appearance in the past six seasons, the Lions became one of the NFC’s top teams in 2023.
Leading their division with a 12-5 record, Campbell’s Lions clinched a spot in the Wild Card round. In a tight matchup against the LA Rams, the Lions won 24-23.
Against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers in the Divisional Round, the Lions once again found success with a 31-23 victory. Suddenly, the Lions were one win away from punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.
Unfortunately, the Lions couldn’t overcome the red-hot San Francisco 49ers. The game was close, but the 49ers put the Lions away with a three-point victory.
Although the Lions went out in disappointing fashion, they look forward to potentially giving Detroit another exciting season in 2024.
While the Pistons haven’t quite turned around their rebuild just yet, they made strides this summer on paper. By making major changes to the front office and the coaching staff, the Pistons made some notable moves to bring in veteran help.
In addition, Detroit locked up Cade Cunningham for the long haul, signing the former first-overall pick to a max extension.
The Pistons hope to add to the excitement in the city of Detroit in their upcoming season.
