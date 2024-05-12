Detroit Pistons: 2024 NBA Draft Full Lottery Order
On Sunday afternoon, the NBA held its annual draft lottery in Chicago. The Detroit Pistons went into with high aspirations, but things did not end up going their way.
In the regular season, the Pistons had the league's worst record at 14-68. Because of this, they had some of the best odds at walking away with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Heading into the lottery, Detroit and the Washington Wizards were tied with a 14% chance at picking first.
Despite their high odds, luck was not on the Piston's side in the lottery. They had one of the biggest drops, sliding all the way back to five. This was the lowest possible pick Detroit could have walked away with.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, Detroit will pick at No. 5 for the third year in a row. Two years ago, they selected Jaden Ivey in this slot. A year later, the Pistons took one of the more interesting prospects in the class in Ausar Thompson.
Even though they fell to No. 5, there is still hope for Detroit to get a promising young talent. Still weeks away from the draft, projections have been all over with this class.
Breaking down the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Results:
Instead of the Pistons landing at No. 1, it was the Atlanta Hawks. This is the first time they've won the lottery, entering the day with a 3% chance. Here is the full breakdown of how the first 14 selections played out:
- Atlanta Hawks
- Washington Wizards
- Houston Rockets
- San Antonio Spurs
- Detroit Pistons
- Charlotte Hornets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- San Antonio Spurs
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Utah Jazz
- Chicago Bulls
- OKC Thunder
- Sacramento Kings
- Portland Trail Blazers