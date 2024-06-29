Detroit Pistons Announce Major Decision on Veteran Free Agent
As expected, the Detroit Pistons would like to keep Simone Fontecchio around.
On Saturday, the Pistons announced that they have extended a qualifying offer to Fontecchio. Per team policy, the terms will not be revealed.
Although Fontecchio receives an offer from Detroit, the veteran will still have the opportunity to field offers in free agency as a restricted prospect. In the event he signs an offer sheet with an organization, the Pistons will be put on a deadline to have the opportunity to match.
Last season, Fontecchio started the year off with the Utah Jazz. He was in the midst of his second NBA season. After a 50-game stretch with the Jazz, Fontecchio found himself traded at the deadline.
The Pistons acquired Fontecchio in exchange for Kevin Knox, a second-round pick, and the NBA rights to Gabriele Procida. The trade turned out to be an excellent one for a rebuilding Detroit squad.
Although Fontecchio’s stretch was short-lived, he showed a lot of promise in 16 games. Averaging 30 minutes on the court, Fontecchio produced 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists per game. He hit on 48 percent of his shots from the field, and knocked down 43 percent of his threes. He averaged career-highs across the board with the Pistons.
Heading into the offseason, Fontecchio made it known that he preferred to stay in Detroit. At this stage of the offseason, all signs are pointing to the 28-year-old returning to the Pistons, and could likely earn himself a healthy multi-year deal, depending on what the market offers.
