Detroit Pistons Announce Surprising Roster Move Before Miami Heat Game
The Detroit Pistons have made another roster move as they approach their matchup against the Miami Heat. Not even 24 hours after signing the guard Javante McCoy, the Pistons have announced they requested waivers on the former undrafted player.
The next move for the Pistons has not been revealed, but it was clear there was a possibility that the addition of McCoy could be temporary, as the Pistons were on a deadline to reach the salary floor.
The Pistons opened up a roster spot over the weekend when they waived the veteran center Paul Reed.
Since Reed’s $7.7 million salary was set to become guaranteed next month, it was clear Detroit wanted to take things in a different direction.
Perhaps the Pistons have a reunion lined up with the 25-year-old center. If Reed clears waivers, the team could bring him back on a minimum contract. Or, they could have something else lined up.
The Pistons claimed Reed on waivers back in the summer. Following a four-year run with the Philadelphia 76ers, Reed was cut after the first year of his brand-new three-season deal.
The Pistons picked up Reed with hopes he could become valuable depth behind Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. This year, Reed appeared in 12 games, averaging 10 minutes on the floor. The veteran center produced five points and two rebounds per game.
Soon, the Pistons will have to make a move once again. For the time being, they’ll focus on their matchup in Miami on Monday night, while McCoy has a good chance of returning to the NBA G League to re-join the Motor City Cruise.