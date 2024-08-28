Detroit Pistons Avoid Bottom of Eastern Conference Power Rankings
Last season, the Detroit Pistons finished with the NBA worst record at 14-68. Despite how things unfolded for them in 2024, they've managed to avoid the bottom of recent conference power rankings.
Still months away from official games taking place, power rankings for each conference have already started to emerge. Out of the 15 teams in the East, the Pistons found themselves slotted at No. 11. Below them were the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, and Charlotte Hornets. Just barely beating Detroit out for a spot in the top ten was the Toronto Raptors.
The Pistons have more rotation-caliber veterans to raise the floor. The focus remains on the young core, which will now have a third coach in season No. 3 for Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey. Given how last season went, another opportunity for a reboot is probably a good thing.
Even though things didn't go their way last season, the Pistons still have a leg up on some of the other bottom-dwelling teams in the East. For starters, they've improved the talent on the roster via the draft and free agency. Ron Holland has the potential to be an exciting forward prospect, and Trajan Langdon brought in a trio of veterans to complement the team's young core.
Another big move the Pistons made was bringing in head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to replace Monty Williams. Given his recent track record with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he should be able to help Detroit get back on track.
Between more complementary pieces and guys like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Durent getting a year older, the Pistons have a lot to look forward to in the near future. They might not be a play-in team yet, but they should be able to climb a couple spots in the standings in 2025.