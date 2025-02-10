Detroit Pistons Big Man Gets Honest on Recent Surge
Jalen Duren likely heard the critics throughout the beginning of the 2024-2025 NBA season. In fact, it seems his biggest critic was with him the entire time.
Following a Sunday afternoon victory over the Charlotte Hornets, the Detroit Pistons big man didn’t shy away from stating how he struggled throughout the first stretch of the year.
“I think it’s pretty obvious I started the season slow, on some soft [expletive],” Duren told reporters.
His comments came after yet another stellar showing as the Pistons defeated the Hornets.
“It’s kind of just knowing myself,” he continued. “I got to pick it up if we want to do what we want to do. Hold myself accountable, just knowing that how I can affect the game and coming in here and trying to do that every night.”
Heading into the season, Duren fell under the same category as his draftmate, Jaden Ivey. The key questions were could they find their fit in Detroit—and if not—could they be on the move?
Ivey squashed those concerns early on as he inserted himself into the Most Improved Player of the Year conversation.
As for Duren, he was a big reason why the Pistons were getting linked to available bigs in the trade market throughout the first stretch of the season.
Through his first 20 games of the season, Duren averaged eight points per night while coming down with under 10 rebounds per game. His lack of aggressiveness on defense, specifically on the glass, was often pointed to as a clear weak spot for the Pistons.
Since the start of December, Duren has averaged over 12 points and 10 rebounds per game in his pas 30 appearances, including Sunday’s action against Charlotte. Those early questions have now turned into praise for the third-year big man.
Statistically, Duren is still having a down year compared to his sophomore campaign, but his value on the court cannot be overlooked lately. He’s been a major contributor in helping the Pistons remain a threat in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
After Sunday’s victory over the Hornets, the Pistons are sitting in sixth place with a 27-26 record. They’ll search for their third win in a row against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.
