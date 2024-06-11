Detroit Pistons Big Man Provides Offseason Update
After finishing with the league's worst record this season, the Detroit Pistons had an early start to their offseason. As the summer rages on, one member of the roster showed he is putting work in during the time off.
One of the biggest positive storylines for the Pistons this season was the development of Jalen Duren. The former lottery pick had a promising rookie year, but managed to take a decent step forward in his sophomore campaign. Duren started in 60 games this season and ended the year averaging a double-double at 13.8 PPG and 11.6 RPG.
Following a strong showing in 2024, Duren doesn't appear to be satisfied with where his game is at. Over the weekend, the Piston center posted a series of photos on Instagram to show how his offseason is going. Among the things pictured is him working on his game along with extensive workouts in the gym.
In just his second season, Duren has shown the potential to become an effective two-way big for the Pistons. This season, he recorded three 20 point, 20 rebound games. Duren was one of six players to record multiple 20-20 games in 2024, and one of two players to do on three occasions. The other player being Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.
As his game continues to grow, Duren looks like he will be the Pistons big man for the future. With his strong athleticism and physicality around the rim, he'll be a great partner for Cade Cunningham in the pick-and-roll for years to come.
By the next time Duren is back on the floor for Detroit, the cast of players around him could look very different. Not only do the Pistons have another lottery pick this season, but over $60 million in cap space to bolster the supporting cast.