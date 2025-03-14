Detroit Pistons Big Man’s Honest Statement on Loss vs Wizards
The state of the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards are much different this season compared to the 2023-2024 run. Last year, the Pistons and the Wizards flipped back and forth at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, with Detroit wrapping up the year with a league-worst 14-68 season.
This year, the Wizards own the final seed in the East, while the Pistons have had a major turnaround and find themselves in the Eastern Conference playoff picture for the first time since 2019.
Just because the Wizards have found separation in the standings, though, doesn’t mean they can comfortably cruise by with a win over a team like the Wizards. On Thursday night, Isaiah Stewart and the Pistons found that out with a tight loss at home.
“I would just say it’s a lesson for us,” Stewart told reporters after the loss. “Obviously, we want to hang our hat on playing Detroit basketball every night and being consistent with that. We just didn’t do that tonight. Hopefully, we learn from it.”
On Tuesday, the Pistons welcomed the Wizards to Detroit with the start of a two-game set in Michigan this week. The Pistons dominated the first matchup and didn’t give the Wizards any chance of climbing back at any point, as they controlled the entire matchup.
During Thursday’s game, the Pistons trailed at halftime with a score of 69-62. Although Washington was in control, the Pistons had a big third quarter, scoring nearly 40 points and holding the Wizards to under 30 points. Detroit climbed out of a double-digit deficit.
While it seemed the Pistons had total control in crunch time, they lost the momentum. Detroit made just seven of their 20 shots from the field in the fourth quarter. They went ice cold from three. The Wizards ended up outscoring the Pistons 33-24.
Detroit collected their 30th loss of the year with a 129-125 defeat. Although the loss is being dubbed as one of the most disappointing in recent times for the surging Pistons, Isaiah Stewart and the rest of the team are simply taking it as a lesson and looking ahead.
