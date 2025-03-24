Detroit Pistons Big Man Shows Love to Jaden Ivey
Back in January, the Detroit Pistons were hit with devastating news when Jaden Ivey was forced to be sidelined due to a broken leg. As he continues his road to recovery, one of his teammates showed him love with his pre-game attire.
On Sunday, the Pistons took the floor in a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. While gearing up for the action, Jalen Duren decided to make a nice gesture for his injured teammate. When he came out on the floor for his warmup route, he was donning Ivey's jersey.
The former No. 5 pick has been out of action since New Year's Day when Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony fell on his leg diving for a loose ball.
Wearing the jersey seemed to have given Duren a boost as he put together a strong outing. The third-year center recorded a double-double (22 points, 12 rebounds) in a 136-130 victory for the Pistons.
Ivey's injury was a massive gut punch to the Pistons for numerous reasons. For starters, he was putting together the best numbers of his young career, averaging just over 17 points per game. On top of that, he and Cade Cunningham were finally starting to silence their critics and prove they could co-exist together in the backcourt.
While Ivey has been out of action for over two-and-a-half months now, there is still a chance he hasn't played his last game for the Pistons this season. From the beginning, the idea was tossed out that he could potentially suit up again if Detroit makes that postseason. The Pistons have locked in a playoff berth, but only time will tell if the young guard will be able to join them in round one.