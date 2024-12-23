Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Earns First Weekly NBA Honor
After a strong week, the NBA has named Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week.
It’s the first time in Cunningham’s career he has earned the weekly honor. He shares it with San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama.
Last Monday, the Pistons opened up their slate with a matchup against the Miami Heat. In an overtime thriller, Cunningham produced 20 points, 18 assists, and 11 rebounds. The Pistons defeated the Heat with a one-point victory.
A few nights later, the Pistons hosted the Utah Jazz. Although it was a disappointing outcome for the Pistons overall, Cunningham had a solid night for himself, producing 33 points, seven assists, and four rebounds in 38 minutes of action.
The week was capped off with an All-Star-caliber performance against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. As the Pistons worked on putting the Suns away with an eight-point win, Cunningham produced 28 points and 13 assists. He hit the dagger three to officially put the Suns away.
Cunningham’s first weekly honor goes well with his resume this year. For the first time in his career, the former No. 1 overall pick is making a strong case to earn a trip to the NBA All-Star game.
After Saturday’s win over Phoenix, Cunningham wrapped up his 25th game of the year. The veteran guard has averaged 24 points, seven rebounds, and ten assists throughout the season. He’s been knocking down shots at a 46 percent clip from the field and 39 percent from three.
Cunningham has helped the Pistons achieve a 12-17 record. They are two wins away from tying last year’s total, and they could get there before January. The Pistons return to the court on Monday night to face the Los Angeles Lakers.