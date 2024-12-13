Detroit Pistons Catch Heat From NBA Fans After Blowout Loss vs Celtics
Last week, the Detroit Pistons were on a high after a successful outing on the road against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Despite heading into a long break in between games, the Pistons had a chance to build on that MSG momentum at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Facing the Boston Celtics, who were without Jayson Tatum, the Pistons had an opportunity to snap a multi-season losing streak. However, the matchup didn’t go as planned.
Once again, the Celtics proved they remain elite after taking home the NBA Championship in 2024. As a team that likes to make it rain from three, Boston challenged Detroit to try and keep up in the long-range shooting department.
Not only did the Celtics dominate with efficiency, but they out-shot the Pistons by 11 from three. The Celtics knocked down 42 percent of their shots from deep. The Pistons? Just 19 percent.
Through the first half, the Celtics were in total control. They had a 59-44 lead as the Pistons struggled to find offense outside of Cade Cunningham, who was the only player with double-digits in scoring through 24 minutes.
By the time the game was reaching the fourth quarter, it was clear the matchup was entering the miracle stage for the Pistons, who trailed 93-68.
Both teams unloaded the benches late in the game. The Pistons played Cunningham and Jaden Ivey for just five minutes. Veterans such as Tim Hardaway and Malik Beasley got the entire fourth quarter off.
The Pistons ended up with a 123-99 loss. They dropped to 10-16 on the season, while the Celtics moved to 20-5, inching closer to the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
