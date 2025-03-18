Detroit Pistons Celebrate Major Ausar Thompson Milestone vs Pelicans
Defense might be the bread and butter for the former first-round pick Ausar Thompson, but the Detroit Pistons forward has been flashing versatility across the board throughout his first two seasons in the NBA.
As the Pistons paid a visit to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, Thompson ended up surpassing 1,000 points in his career. On Tuesday, the Pistons celebrated the major milestone with a dedicated post on social media.
via @DetroitPistons: Last night, Ausar Thompson surpassed 1,000 career points. He’s just getting started
Just last year, the Pistons acquired Thompson during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Coming out of the Overtime Elite program, Thompson was a top-five selection for the rebuilding Pistons. Considering the state of the franchise, the then 21-year-old landed a day-one role.
In 63 games, Thompson flashed defensive brilliance. While he didn’t have a great year from long-range, Thompson averaged nine points on 48 percent shooting with six rebounds per game.
Thompson’s rookie season was derailed due to health issues late in the year. He was also forced to miss the first stretch of his sophomore campaign as well. At this point, Thompson is cleared and back in action without any restrictions.
After Monday’s game, Thompson appeared in his 47th outing. This season, he’s averaging 10 points on 55 percent shooting from the field along with five rebounds per game. Once again, the young wing is establishing himself as a starting-caliber player in this league.
