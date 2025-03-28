Detroit Pistons Celebrate Veteran Forward's Career Milestone
Over the summer, Tim Hardaway Jr. was one of numerous veterans the Detroit Pistons brought in to provide mentorship to the team's young core. As he continues this new chapter of his career, the journeyman guard reached a new career milestone.
Since he first entered the NBA, Hardaway Jr. has solidified himself as a proven scorer in a complementary role. Since entering the league back in 2013, he's only averaged single-digits for a season on one occasion (2016).
Hardaway Jr.'s time with the Pistons got off to a slow start, but he's found his groove over the course of the season. He's consistently provided a scoring punch behind Cade Cunningham, averaging 10.3 PPG across 68 matchups. THJ is also helping alleviate Detroit's floor-spacing issues by shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc on moderate volume.
In the Pistons' blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday, Hardaway Jr. logged 12 points, 4-for-7 shooting from the field. With this outing, he broke 11,000 points for his career. Following this achievement, the Pistons made a post for the veteran guard on social media to honor his feat.
Among current players, Hardaway Jr. currently sits at No. 55 in all-time scoring. Some of the players just ahead of him include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Pascal Siakam.
Hardaway Jr. has proven to be a solid offseason pickup for the Pistons, and now has a chance to play an even bigger role. As one of the few plyers on the roster with playoff experience, he will be called upon to help lead the young squad as they gear up for their first postseason run.