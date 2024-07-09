Detroit Pistons Claim Former G League MVP Off Waivers
So far this offseason, the Detroit Pistons have made a flurry of new additions to the roster. While they've mainly been veterans, the front office recently claimed a promising youg talent off waivers.
On Tuesday evening, the Pistons announced they have picked up Paul Reed after he was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers. They cut ties with young forward/center in order to make room to sign Caleb Martin in free agency.
Reed, 25, was a second-round pick by the Sixers during the 2020 draft. In his first year in the league, he won Rookie of the Year and MVP in the G-League. After continuing to show promise, he worked his way into a rotation spot in the NBA as Joel Embiid's backup.
Reed was extremely reliable for the Sixers last season, appearing in all 82 games. In a limited role off the bench, he averaged 7.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 1.3 APG. Reed also showed flashes of growing as a floor-spacer, knocking down 36.8% of his threes on very limited volume.
As far as his role with the Pistons goes, Reed will likely compete for backup minutes behind Jalen Duren. While he only stands at 6-foot-9, he has primarily played center in college and the pros.
Despite being undersized, Reed plays much bigger than he is. This could benefit the Pistons if they want to deploy small-ball lineups. If his three-point shot can continue to develop, he might be able to help with the team's floor-spacing issues.
Heading into training camp, Reed will likely compete with Isaiah Stewart to see who will open next season as Duren's primary backup.