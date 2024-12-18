Detroit Pistons Coach Addresses Recent Roster Moves After Win vs Heat
It’s been quite a few days for the Detroit Pistons front office. Over the weekend, the team shocked the hoops world when they decided to waive the veteran center Paul Reed one month before his salary became guaranteed for the year.
Reed was expected to be moved one way or another, but the timing was questionable at first. Once Reed was waived, the Pistons had to make a follow-up move before Monday to reach the salary floor.
There was a call-up from the team’s NBA G League affiliate. The Pistons signed the former undrafted guard Javante McCoy. Not even 24 hours after signing with the Pistons, McCoy found himself on the waiver wire. Once Reed cleared, the Pistons brought back the veteran center on a minimum deal.
After Monday’s matchup between the Pistons and the Miami Heat, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff addressed the series of roster moves.
"Those situations don’t start in that moment,” the head coach told reporters. “The relationships that we have are big time and important to help us get through situations like that because we understand that’s not easy for a guy ... he feels comfortable being with us."
When the Pistons picked up Reed over the summer, they got him one season into a three-year deal worth over $23 million. Since the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t make the second round of the 2024 playoffs, Reed lost the guarantee aspect of his final two seasons.
He made some of the second season’s salary, but the Pistons have brought him back at a different rate. It seems they prioritized getting him back in the building, even if it meant changing the contract situation.
“We love Paul, everything he’s done, every single day he’s been here, his approach has been fabulous,” Bickerstaff added via Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s been a great teammate, he’s been eager to be coached. We were fortunate that we were able to bring him back and keep him here with us."
According to Spotrac, Reed is estimated to be on a $1.4 million contract for the 2024-2025 NBA season. He won’t be able to be moved before the trade deadline and is set to become a free agent again in 2026.