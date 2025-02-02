Detroit Pistons Coach Drops Honest Statement on Trade Mentality
The NBA trade deadline is just days away. Throughout the year, the Detroit Pistons have reportedly changed their approach, going from their usual role as sellers to considering a potential win-now move.
However, a win-now move doesn’t equal a blockbuster deal. While there are some notable names on the trade market, such as Zach LaVine, Brandon Ingram, Jimmy Butler, and De’Aaron Fox, the Pistons haven’t been notable in the market for a star-caliber player.
Based on JB Bickerstaff’s latest public comments regarding the team’s plans for the trade deadline, the head coach doesn’t seem to be expecting a major change at this time, and is focused on the team he has at the moment.
“I got a lot of trust and belief in what Trajan [Langdon] and his crew will do,” Bickerstaff told reporters earlier this week. “Obviously, we’ll have conversations about it—we’ll have discussions—but my focus is always on the guys that are here.
“Then when there is a new guy or different guy, my focus becomes on that. As coaches, we try to make the best of the opportunity of what we have in front of us. Then, if there are changes that are made, then we focus on that.”
Langdon’s Pistons tenure involved a win-now trade over the summer when he got on the phone with the Dallas Mavericks and agreed to acquire Tim Hardaway Jr. It was a smaller move that ended up paying off well for Cade Cunningham’s lineup.
The Pistons aren’t shying away from a big move, but they still don’t see a need to suddenly hit the turbo button on their plan.
“Right now, we’re not in a rush to do anything. We’re still really process-driven,” Bickerstaff added.
“Evaluate what’s in front of us, weigh what the successes and strengths of the group are, and then make decisions from there. I’m sure whatever Trajan and the crew decides to do, obviously with my input, it will be what’s best to benefit this group long-term. But it won’t be something that’s a rush or something that’s looking to get us out of our plan that we had coming in.”
The Pistons made it clear that there was no playoffs-or-bust mentality. They were simply searching for improvements not only from the team but from individual players as well.
A little over halfway through the season, it’s safe to say the Pistons have checked a handful of key boxes.
Cade Cunningham is an All-Star for the first time. Jaden Ivey was making a case to become a Most Improved Player of the Year candidate. Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren have shown improvements over time. Overall, the Pistons are 24-24 on the year, sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference.
Soon, we’ll see if the Pistons stick to their plan or make a shocking change. For the time being, they aren’t in a rush to shake up the roster.
