Detroit Pistons Coach Gets Honest on James Harden’s Massive Game
On the road against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Detroit Pistons knew they had to contain James Harden. With guys like Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell sidelined for the night. Harden was the clear-cut go-to scorer for Los Angeles.
Taking 24 shots from the field, Harden was sharp in that department as he drained nearly 60 percent of his field goals and hit six three-pointers.
After the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff credited Harden for being an elite scorer, but added that the Pistons’ defensive struggles against the 11-time All-Star could have a lot to do with the way the game was being called.
“Give him a ton of credit, but if you’re not allowed to put your body on him legally and he’s allowed to shoot 20 free throws, you’re not going to be able to guard him,” Bickerstaff told reporters.
“He’s an elite offensive weapon. He can score in a bunch of ways, but when he’s allowed to get to the free throw line 20 times, it just makes your job extremely difficult.”
As a team, the Clippers went to the free-throw line 26 times. Harden was there for all but six of those attempts. Being a sharpshooter from the charity stripe, Harden produced 16 of his points there. To compare, the All-Star guard shot more free throws than the entire Pistons team together.
Harden finished Wednesday’s matchup with 50 points. He’s now one 50-point game away from tying Kobe Bryant on the all-time leaderboard for 50-point games. Along with his scoring, Harden totaled four rebounds and five assists.
The Clippers got revenge on the Pistons a couple of weeks after losing to them in Detroit. A 123-115 loss for the Pistons dropped them to 35-28 on the year. They still have a cushion for the sixth seed but fall 1.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers.
