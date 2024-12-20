Detroit Pistons Coach Irate Over Ron Holland's Ejection vs Jazz
Thursday's meeting between the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz was far from lacking in the entertainment factor. Things ended up reaching a fever pitch as a fight nearly ensued mid-game.
The build-up starting with some chippy back-and-forth between Paul Reed and Jordan Clarkson. However, things escalated when the veteran guard almost came to blows with rookie Ron Holland.
Following some minor shoving between Reed and Clarkson, there was a scrum of players from each team. Clarkson and Holland ended up breaking away from the pack and proceeded to square up with one another. Punches did not end up being thrown, as the two were quickly separated by their teammates.
When the dust settled from this scrum, Holland and Clarkson were awarded double technicals and ejected from the game. During his postgame press conference, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was asked his thoughts on the situation. He was far from pleased to see Holland removed from the matchup.
"It's ridiculous. The double technical foul is ridiculous," Bickerstaff said. "If a guy hits your player first, the technical foul should be on the guy that hit your guy. The double technical is a cop-out. Like he literally hit him with his body, what is a guy supposed to do?"
After climbing out of a massive early deficit to make things interesting, the Pistons ended up losing this matchup by a final score of 126-119. As for Holland, he logged four points and three rebounds in 12 minutes of work before being ejected.
With the schedule back in full swing now, the Pistons have a chance to quickly put this game behind them. They'll be back in action on Saturday night to take on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.