Detroit Pistons Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Growth of Jaden Ivey
When the Detroit Pistons drafted Jaden Ivey fifth overall in 2022, they envisioned the dynamic guard being a running mate for Cade Cunningham. Early on, a narrative started to form that the two could not co-exist together in the same backcourt. However, Ivey has slowly started putting that notion to rest.
Dating back to the preseason, Ivey has been one of the primary standouts for the Pistons this season. New head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has helped un-tap the young guard, and it's resulted in him putting up some of his best numbers in the NBA.
Through the first few weeks of the season, Ivey has put together multiple noteworthy performances. One of his biggest moments came last week against the Toronto Raptors, when he nailed a game-winning layup.
Before the Pistons took on the Indiana Pacers Friday, Bickerstaff was asked about Ivey's heightened play this year. He praised his mental approach, stating that Ivey has managed to slow the game down and making better reads with the ball in his hands.
“I think he’s simplified the game," Bickerstaff said. "The reads that he’s making are clear reads. He’s understanding the patterns of how teams defend him.”
Through his first 21 games, Ivey is averaging a career-high 18.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG. That said, it's his outside shooting that has been the most noteworthy. Ivey's volume has stayed the same for his entire career, but he's now converting 38.3% of his attempts (Ivey shot 33.6% in 2024).
Ivey has come a long way since being put behind Killian Hayes on the depth chart under Monty Williams. Under the new regime, he's proven he can be a key piece for the franchise moving forward.