Detroit Pistons Coach Makes Major Statement After Loss vs Pacers
When the clock was winding down in Detroit on Thursday night, members of the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers exchanged words when the game was clearly out of reach for the home team.
After the matchup, the veteran center Jalen Duren had an opportunity to explain what went down. He chose to keep it on the court and looked forward to the next meeting between the Pistons and the Pacers.
“We’ll see them in a couple weeks,” Duren told reporters. He left it at that.
Detroit head coach JB Bickerstaff didn’t necessarily take issue with the way everything played out at the end of the game, but he certainly seemed more motivated for the next time the two division rivals meet as a result.
Bickerstaff told reporters that he hopes both teams carry the same intensity next time. He also suggested that the Pistons should handle how they react to a win in a different way, matching the energy of Indiana if they are picking up a clear win in their house.
“When we were kicking their *** at their place, you know, it wasn’t the same,” Bickerstaff said. “So, if that’s the way it’s gonna be, let’s make it that way.”
For the sake of competition, many NBA fans embraced the scene in the final minute of the Pistons-Pacers matchup in Detroit. Suddenly, the next matchup between the Pistons and the Pacers is must-see TV.
While the first outing between the Pacers and the Pistons this year didn’t garner as much fanfare, the November 29 NBA Cup matchup in Indiana was a big one for Detroit. The Pistons waltzed into the Pacers’ house and defeated them by 24 points to keep their Las Vegas hopes alive.
The Pistons had a chance to leapfrog the Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings on Thursday, but the Pacers got their revenge. It seemed the game was circled on their calendar.
On January 29, the two teams will meet once more. It could be another important battle for the standings. Heading into Saturday’s slate, the Pistons sit in eighth place with a 21-20 record. The Pacers moved up to fifth at 23-19.
