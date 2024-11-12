Detroit Pistons Coach Reacts to Ausar Thompson Health Update
Earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons received a major update regarding one of their core players. After being shut down at the end of last season due to a blood clot, Ausar Thompson has finally been cleared to re-join the team.
While awaiting this approval from the player's association, Thompson has only been allowed to participate in individual workouts. He's continued to work diligently behind the scenes, especially with new assistant coach Fred Vinson. Now that he's able to re-join his teammates, Thompson will begin his ramp-up to eventually make his season debut.
Following Monday's practice, Pistons Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was asked about the update on Thompson. He is excited about the news, but did cite that the ramp-up process isn't going to be done overnight.
“We're happy that he's going to be able to come back and play because that process can't be easy," Bickerstaff told reporters Monday. "It's going to take some time, we're going to have to ramp him up.”
Upon getting the news that he is cleared, Thompson wasted no time getting to work. The former No. 5 pick was seen getting work in with a handful of coaches and trainers Monday afternoon.
As the team's best perimeter defender, getting Thompson back in the fold is huge for the Pistons. When he's able to debut, it's unclear where Bickerstaff plans to put him in the rotation. He could in theory replace Tim Hardaway Jr. in the starting lineup, or come off the bench as a two-way connector piece.
While Detroit gets to work preparing Thompson for his return to play, they're also gearing up for their first NBA Cup game. Cade Cunningham and company are set to square off with the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in the first of four Group Phase matchups.