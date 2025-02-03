Detroit Pistons Coach Reacts to Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Blockbuster
On the eve of the matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons, shockwaves were sent across the NBA as the league saw one of the most surprising trades take place.
The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers swapped superstars in a three-team deal that included the Utah Jazz.
Luka Doncic, the face of the Mavs, who took over in the post-Nowitzki era, was dealt to the Lakers.
Anthony Davis, who helped deliver the Lakers their last title in 2020, re-located to Dallas.
This era of the NBA has mostly prepared everybody to expect big names to get moved every once in a while, whether they were deemed untouchable or not in the past.
This deal, however, came out of left field.
"I was surprised, Ill say that. I was surprised. But it's the league, and that's what I think makes the league so amazing,” JB Bickerstaff told reporters ahead of the Pistons’ clash against the Bulls.
"You don't know what's going to happen. And each organization has their own plan, but each organization is chasing the same thing. So, you got 30 teams going at it in different ways, and that's what makes it so fun."
Two Western Conference contenders parted ways with highly valuable pieces but remain with strong odds to make a run. The fact that Dallas was able to cut ties with a 25-year-old five-time All-Star without warning really set a new bar for the upcoming deadline.
Although the cap goes on the market in a few days still, there’s already been another blockbuster to follow. After the Pistons took down the Bulls, Chicago parted ways with Zach LaVine, who left the division for the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, Sacramento’s former first-round pick De’Aaron Fox lands with the San Antonio Spurs, just as he had hoped.
