Detroit Pistons Coach Speaks on Team's New Veteran Presence
After being a roster of primarily young and developing players, the Detroit Pistons have gone in a different direction this offseason. Since taking over as President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon has added numerous complementary veterans.
The first player Langdon brought was Tim Hardaway Jr. via a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Then in free agency, he inked forward Tobias Harris and sharpshooter Malik Beasley to new deals. With their styles of play, this trio of vets has a chance to elevate the key young players of the Pistons core.
During his introductory press conference, new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke on Detroit's additions this offseason. He feels the complementary talents can help guys like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey become more confident on the floor.
"You want to surround your guys that you're developing with people who make them better," Bickerstaff said. "I think that with the young guys that we have we're trying to put them in positions of success. Success a lot of times offensively starts with that space."
Looking at the Pistons' key acquisitions, floor spacing is a common theme. Harris, THJ, and Beasley should all drastically improve Detroit's spacing problems from last year.
Throughout his career, Hardaway Jr. has also floated around league average percentages from beyond the arc. Last season for the Mavs he made 35.3% of his threes on close to eight attempts per game.
Of the three, Beasley is by the best when it comes to being a threat from three-point range. In 79 games with the Milwaukee Bucks, he shot 41.3% on similar volume to Hardaway Jr.
Harris' shooting took a slight dip last season, but he's proven to be a reliable floor-spacer at the power forward position. During most of his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, he floated around 40% from beyond the arc.
Along with what they provide on the floor, these veterans are all journeyman in the NBA. Having seen just about everything, they can be role models for the Pistons' younger players as they navigate the early stages of their careers.