Detroit Pistons Could Get Important Upgrade vs Clippers
Entering their Monday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, the Detroit Pistons considered the veteran center Isaiah Stewart to be a late scratch for the evening.
According to the Pistons, Stewart was dealing with a lower back contusion. After getting Tuesday night off, the Pistons are back on the schedule for a Wednesday night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. There is a good chance Stewart will make his return to the lineup.
The Pistons have upgraded Stewart’s status to probable ahead of their clash with LA. While he’s not guaranteed to suit up, there is a good chance he’s back in the mix.
With Stewart missing Monday’s action, it opened up an opportunity for the Pistons to roll out the veteran center Paul Reed. The young veteran checked in for nearly 17 minutes off the bench and made the most of every opportunity.
Reed went 3-4 from the field to score six points. He also had four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block as the Pistons dominated Utah by nearly 30 points.
With Stewart potentially back in action, the Pistons would get their key defender back in action to help with rim protection from the second unit. In his last outing against the Brooklyn Nets, Stewart blocked four shots in 14 minutes.
All season long, the 23-year-old big man has embraced the role of being Jalen Duren’s backup after being a starter last season. In his role, Stewart has averaged six points, six rebounds, two assists, and nearly two blocks per game.
The Pistons and the Clippers will battle it out at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
