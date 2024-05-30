Detroit Pistons Could Join Trade Market for Miami Heat Star
As the 2024 offseason continues, the Miami Heat are potentially facing a big dilemma. The scenario could put the Detroit Pistons in a position to make an offer for a veteran star.
Lately, it’s become clear that the Miami Heat are on the clock with their star veteran, Jimmy Butler. Although Butler is under contract for next season, the All-Star wants to earn some long-term security sooner rather than later.
And Butler’s asking price reportedly isn’t going to come at a discount rate for Miami.
Several reports have indicated that Butler wants the max extension. If he doesn’t get it from the Heat, he’s expected to seek a trade to a team who would be willing to meet that demand.
According to a report from the Miami Herald, there are multiple teams that have “made it known in league circles” they would be willing to trade for Butler, and offer him a max-level deal.
The Detroit Pistons aren’t a team that’s on a similar timeline as the Heat, but they have the cap space to make a generous offer to star-caliber veterans such as Butler.
While the Pistons are clearly rebuilding, spending their recent seasons developing younger players instead of banking on prominent free agents and buying win-now talent, they have to begin steering the ship in a different direction to satisfy the needs of their franchise player, Cade Cunningham. The 34-year-old Jimmy Butler is precisely the type of star who could demand better out of the Pistons.
Landing Butler would be an unlikely scenario for the Pistons. After winning just 14 games in 2023-2024, the Pistons aren’t necessarily on a desirable timeline for a seasoned veteran, who is starving for an NBA Finals victory.
So far, the Philadelphia 76ers are the only team linked to the Heat star, as it’s been reported that the Sixers are willing to meet Butler’s contract demands in the event they can land him via trade from the Heat.
The Pistons might find themselves striking out on some of the most prominent players in the free agency and trade markets, but they should certainly be taking some swings. Butler is a name to keep an eye on in the coming months, as his situation in Miami is far from resolved.