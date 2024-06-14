Detroit Pistons Could Potentially Draft Versatile Forward at No. 5
In two weeks, the Detroit Pistons will be on the clock at No. 5 in the NBA Draft. As things continue to shake up, they been tied to an interesting prospect with their first selection.
On Thursday, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report put out a new two-round mock draft. With the fifth pick, the Pistons selected Colorado forward Cody Williams. Despite originally being projected to go later in the lottery, Wasserman cited that rival teams are expecting Detroit or San Antonio to take him in the top five.
No. 5 could be a spot late-lottery teams want to trade up to for a chance to draft Donovan Clingan. Rival teams also continue to predict that Cody Williams will be picked earlier than most expect, potentially by the Detroit Pistons at No. 5 or the San Antonio Spurs.
Cody Williams is the younger brother of OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams. In his lone college season, he averaged 11.9 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 1.6 APG. Williams also shot 41.5% from beyond the arc, but it was on low volume.
For his pro comparison, Wasserman picked Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves for Williams. If he could become that type of player at the next level, he'd be a great fit alongside the Pistons young core. Along with providing more size and length on the wing, he can also help alleviate some of their floor spacing problems.
Seeing the type of talent his brother has turned into, the Pistons should consider taking a chance on Williams. If he's able to stay efficient from deep on higher volume, Detroit can contunue building a supporting cast filled with size and shooting.