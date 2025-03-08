Detroit Pistons Could Prevent Steph Curry From Making NBA History
The Detroit Pistons don’t typically need motivation to play hard on defense, but they should certainly have an extra dose on Saturday night when they take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
NBA history could be made on Saturday night. With Steph Curry dropping 40 points on the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week, he could potentially have 40 points in a single game against every NBA franchise soon. The Pistons are the only team standing in his way.
A January 2016 matchup featured a 38-point effort from Curry. With the Pistons preventing the superstar guard from getting two more points years back, they can continue the streak for another season this week.
Throughout his career, Curry has faced the Pistons 24 times. When the two teams met back in early January, Curry scored 17 points in 36 minutes of action.
Throughout the course of his career, Curry has averaged nearly 24 points against Detroit. He only exceeded 30 points on five different occasions, proving the Pistons have good success in keeping the superstar scorer in check for the most part.
Aside from the potential milestone, both teams are looking to keep their irons hot in the Bay. For the Warriors, they have been turning their season around after the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. Winning eight of their last 10 matchups, Golden State is 35-28, sitting sixth in the Western Conference.
On Detroit’s side, the Pistons take up the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed with the same record and the same amount of wins over their last 10 games.
