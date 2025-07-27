Detroit Pistons’ Emerging Star Lands Major Opportunity
Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons recently graced the cover of SLAM magazine.
To no surprise, Ausar shared the spotlight with his twin brother, Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets. The story was titled, ‘A Tale of 2 Cities.’
The Thompson twins were one of the most notable prospects entering the NBA in 2023. Although they didn’t play for a major NCAA program, their presence at Overtime Elite was putting the organization on the map.
No major school? No problem. The Thompson twins took a unique path, and their draft stocks didn’t take a hit. Amen went off the board at No. 4 to the Rockets. The Pistons picked up Ausar with the very next pick, making him the fifth-overall selection of the draft.
Ausar Thompson’s NBA journey has been anything but easy. Not only did he land on a struggling Pistons team, but he dealt with health concerns down the stretch of his rookie season.
Ausar Thompson ended up playing in just 63 games. He showed a lot of promise during that stretch, producing nine points and seven rebounds per game, while also averaging a steal and a block on the defensive end of the floor.
Due to his health issues, Thompson got a late start to his sophomore season. Even when he returned, it was a slow way back, but once Thompson had his restrictions lifted, he hit the ground running. Eventually, Thompson became a full-time starter on a Pistons team that was much better than before.
Last year, Thompson appeared in 59 games. He started 48 of those matchups, seeing the court for 23 minutes per game. The defensive standout averaged another two steals per game and nearly one block. Offensively, he produced 10 points per game and made 54 percent of his field goals.
The three-point shot is still a major work in progress for Thompson, but he makes up for those struggles by playing tremendously in other areas.
Currently recognized as one of the most notable defensive stars and a growing talent everywhere else, Thompson landed the opportunity to become a face for the Pistons on the SLAM cover. The team is hopeful that this is the beginning of a long and successful career for the defensive star.
