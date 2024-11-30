Detroit Pistons Emerging Star Speaks on NBA Cup Mentality vs Pacers
Following the Detroit Pistons’ Friday night win over the Indiana Pacers, Cade Cunningham stressed an important message for his team: One game at a time.
With the NBA Cup offering the Pistons something similar to a playoff run for the first time since they cracked the postseason in 2019, they are approaching every tournament game with a playoff mentality.
After Friday’s game, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey dished on the significance of having a positive NBA Cup experience, considering the state of the Pistons since he joined the organization.
“I think we really approached this as a playoff series,” Ivey said. “Obviously, the NBA doing the NBA Cup is amazing. To be able to get a chance to kind of feel that playoff atmosphere early in the season, I think it’d be good for us. We still got to win a couple of games before we get to Vegas, but the goal is to get there.”
Coming out of Purdue in 2022, Ivey landed on the Pistons with the fifth-overall pick. It’s normal for top-five picks to land in a rebuilding situation. After all, that’s how they got there in the first place.
Being on the Pistons for just two seasons prior to the 2024-2025 run, Ivey has seen some dark days in Detroit early on.
During his rookie effort, Ivey benefitted from having a starting role for 73 of the 74 games he played. On a personal note, he had an impressive campaign by averaging 16 points, four rebounds, and five assists.
Last season, Ivey slightly regressed in those major stat departments, and his team’s lack of success didn’t ease the situation. Detroit finished the year at 14-68, leading to major changes within the organization. Throughout the summer, many wondered if Ivey could see a change of scenery as well.
At this stage in the season, the Pistons are thrilled with Ivey’s third-year jump. Overall, he’s averaging 19 points, four assists, and five rebounds while knocking down 38 percent of his threes.
In Friday’s NBA Cup action, Ivey made over 60 percent of his shots to score 23 points. He tacked on six assists and five rebounds in the 24-point win over the Pacers.
The Pistons have one game remaining in the group stage. If they can defeat the Milwaukee Bucks, they’ll punch their ticket to Las Vegas.