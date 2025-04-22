Detroit Pistons End Major Drought With Game 2 Win vs Knicks
Monday night was an opportunity for the Detroit Pistons to bounce back. Participating in their first playoff series since 2019, a battle between the Pistons and the New York Knicks gave the sixth-seeded Pistons a chance to win their first playoff game in over 15 years.
Saturday’s Game 1 was in Detroit’s possession. Leading by nearly double digits heading into the fourth quarter, the Pistons seemed to be on their way to snapping the streak.
Unfortunately for Detroit, the Knicks put together a major run, scoring 40 points in the final quarter to close out the matchup with a Game 1 victory.
The Pistons had to look to Game 2 to get a win. Heading into the matchup, the Pistons ruled out their key reserve center, Isaiah Stewart, who is dealing with knee inflammation. The big man has been an important piece to Detroit’s defense all year long.
Without Stewart, the Pistons fared well enough to hold the Knicks to 42 percent shooting throughout the night. Neither team lit it up from three, and the game ended up being a gritty battle that went down to the wire. The Pistons ended up on the right side of the scoreboard this time around, ending the major drought with a 100-94 win.
via @DetroitPistons: Tonight’s 100-94 victory over New York was Detroit’s first playoff victory since May 26, 2008, snapping a playoff drought of 16 years, 10 month and 26 days.
Cade Cunningham led the way for the Pistons on Monday, shooting 11-21 from the field and knocking down all but two of his 12 free throws. Cunningham finished the game with 33 points in 42 minutes. He had a double-double with 12 rebounds and added three assists and two steals to his line for the night.
Dennis Schroder was the big-time bench standout on Monday. The veteran checked in for 29 minutes and scored 20 points on 6-10 shooting from the field and 5-6 shooting from the free-throw line.
With the series tied 1-1, the Pistons will get an opportunity to host the next two games. Game 3 will take place on Thursday, April 24, at 7 PM ET.