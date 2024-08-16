Detroit Pistons Expected to be Sellers at 2025 NBA Trade Deadline
After finishing with the league's worst record last season, the Detroit Pistons have made some significant upgrades to their roster. However, could a full restart be on the horizon?
Since taking over as President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon has made numerous changes. He replaced the team's head coach, and added a strong veteran presence around the young core. Despite these moves, some believe Detroit could be shipping out countless players in a few month's time.
Last week, the people at Bleacher Report complied a list of five teams expected to be big sellers at the 2025 Trade Deadline. One of the first teams brought up was the Pistons and their mix of young talent and vets on short-term deals.
Do the Pistons have the talent to incite the outside interest required to crack this list? That's debatable. Simone Fontecchio (trade-eligible Dec. 15) and Malik Beasley (trade-eligible Dec. 15) will have markets. Sweepstakes? Not so much. Tobias Harris (trade-eligible Dec. 15) won't have a ton of suitors when he's on the books for over $26 million in 2025-26.
Throwing Isaiah Stewart into the mix gets us closer. But it's Ivey, Thompson and Duren that get Detroit over the hump.
At this point in time, it's unclear if Langdon has any interest in hitting the restart button with the Pistons. On one hand, he drafted one of the youngest prospects in the 2024 draft in Ron Holland. However, he gave star guard Cade Cunningham a five-year max contract a few weeks later.
It's not unrealistic to think Detroit could look to ship off parts at the deadline. That said, most of their moves this summer indicate they want to push forward with the current crop of talent already on the roster.