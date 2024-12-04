Detroit Pistons Fans React to Crushing NBA Cup Loss vs Bucks
After a beatdown victory over the Indiana Pacers to advance to 3-0 in NBA Cup play, the Detroit Pistons were feeling confident heading into their final group stage game.
Over the weekend, the Pistons went head-to-head with the Philadelphia 76ers one night after their win over the Pacers. Detroit put together a lackluster performance in the absence of Cade Cunningham, who became a late scratch.
At the time, the Pistons’ performance could be chalked up to the team simply being exhausted in the second half of a back-to-back. It was also clear the Pistons were quite focused on hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for the group finale.
The first quarter of action on Tuesday went well enough for the Pistons to be confident they could take down the Bucks for the first time in years. At the end of the first quarter, the Pistons trailed by five after the Bucks led by as many as eight points.
In the second quarter, the Pistons lost total control. Milwaukee shot 74 percent from the field, making all but three of their 13 shots from beyond the arc. The Bucks would drop 42 on the Pistons, which allowed them to get off to a 78-59 lead in the first half. From that point on, the game was lost for Detroit.
There would be no miraculous comebacks. The Bucks simply waltzed into Detroit and snatched the ticket to the next phase of the NBA Cup with a 128-107 win.
Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard dropped 27 points in 31 minutes, while Giannis Antetokounmpo accounted for 28 points in 27 minutes. While the run was impressive for the Pistons, fans were still left disappointed on Tuesday night.
Pistons Fans React to the NBA Cup Defeat
@Pistons__Talk: Pain
@KuKahlil: This is a more than disappointing performance from the Pistons. Biggest game for this young core in years and they have absolutely not shown up. No one to feel sorry for them. Don’t get respect and recognition with outings like tonight.
@aiden__23: Skipped studying for finals to watch the Pistons get blown out
@PistonsThoughts: Disappointing doesn’t even cover it. The Pistons treated the Sixers game like all they cared about was this one, and to come out with this effort is just horrible
@MobHoops: The play in dream was fun while it lasted pistons fans