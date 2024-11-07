Detroit Pistons Fans React to Heartbreaking Loss vs Charlotte Hornets
Coming off a win over the LA Lakers Monday, the Detroit Pistons hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets. Things would end up going down to the wire, with Cade Cunningham and company having a victory stolen from them in the final seconds.
Following a made layup by rookie Ron Holland, the Pistons found themselves with a one-point lead in the finals seconds. Grant Williams ended up attempting a possible game-winner for the Hornets, but couldn't get his shot to fall. Second-year wing Brandon Miller ended up recovering the miss and getting a tip-in off as time expired. The shot would end up falling and the Hornets walked off with a 108-107 win.
Following this gut-punching loss for the Pistons, fans took to social media to voice their frustrations:
While the Pistons didn't come out on top, they still had some positive takeaways in this matchup. The biggest being Cade Cunningham, who recorded his second triple-double in as many games. In 37 minutes of action, the former No. 1 pick notched 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Coming off a dominant outing against the Lakers, Jaden Ivey also kept his momentum rolling against the Hornets. He finished with a team-high 21 points on 50% shooting from the field and 60% from beyond the arc.
As for the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (25 points, eight assists) and Mile Bridges (27 points) led the charge from Charlotte. On top of his game winner, Miller finished with a stat line of 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists.
Looking ahead for the Pistons, they'll be back in action on Friday to take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.