Detroit Pistons Fans React to Playoff Hype Video
After a win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the Detroit Pistons clinched a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. It was a scenario that was expected to come sometime this week but was delayed a few days after the Pistons struggled to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
Now that the first job is done, the Pistons are focusing their attention on figuring out which seed they’ll enter the postseason with. Friday’s win pushed Detroit back to fifth, getting in front of the Milwaukee Bucks and setting up a potential series with the Indiana Pacers.
The seeding will be decided over the next week. For now, the Pistons can take a moment to celebrate clinching the playoffs for the first time in years. On Friday night, the Pistons’ social media account celebrated the accomplishment with a hype video, which had fans excited.
via @DetroitPistons: Detroit, it’s official… WE’RE BACK IN THE PLAYOFFS
@SendItSeawolf: I LOVE THIS TEAM ADMIN!!!!
@oldskoolbballx: well deserved!
@jeremie_loyalty: 🔥🔥🔥💪💪💪💪
Last year, the Pistons failed to exceed 20 wins for the second season in a row. They wrapped up the run with a league-worst 14-68 record. The first-year head coach Monty Williams was fired, despite signing a historic contract to join the organization. The Pistons replaced Williams with JB Bickerstaff.
The front office saw major changes as well. While the Pistons didn’t overhaul the roster, Trajan Langdon’s strategy was as simple as putting well-fitted, short-term veterans around Cade Cunningham to see if the former top pick takes a leap with his progression. Not only did Cunningham enter the All-Star space, but several other players took a leap as well.
@KoreaPistonsFan: We really made it... 🥲
@dennis_choi1: Top 6 since 2008.🥲
@moonwalket: PLAYOFFS HERE WE COME
The Pistons will continue their regular-season schedule on Saturday night with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Detroit will continue working on improving their seeding in the Eastern Conference while staying as sharp as possible before embarking on their first playoff journey since 2019.