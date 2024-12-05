Detroit Pistons Fans React to Cade Cunningham's Viral Dunk vs Celtics
For the second time this season, the Detroit Pistons found themselves in a back-to-back following an NBA Cup matchup. Just one night removed from their battle with the Milwaukee Bucks, they traveled to Boston to take on the defending champion Celtics.
Down two starters in Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday, the Celtics were without a lot of firepower. Nonetheless, they still managed to take down the Pistons by a final score of 130-120. While Detroit didn't come out on top, they did walk away with a memorable moment.
The biggest story for the Pistons in Wednesday's matchup was the play of Cade Cunningham. He fell just shy of a triple-double, posting a stat line of 27 points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists. On top of filling the stat sheet, the former No. 1 pick also threw down a viral dunk.
After the Pistons came up with a steal, Cunningham quickly began blowing by defenders in the open court. The last line of defense for the Celtics was Derrick White, who ended up finding himself on the wrong end of a poster slam.
As the replay started making the rounds on social media, fans erupted with a series of reactions:
Wednesday's performance was just the latest outing in what has been a breakout year for the Pistons guard. He continues to thrive as the focal point of the offense, both as a scorer and facilitator. 14 assists also marks a new season and career high for the young guard.
Even though it was in a loss, Cunningham performing like this against the Celtics (albeit shorthanded) is a testament in his progression towards stardom in the NBA. His continued growth is extremely important to the franchise, as he is their primary pillar moving forward.
Following their matchup with the Celtics, the Pistons find themselves with an extended break. They won't be back in action until Saturday, when they're slated to take on the New York Knicks.