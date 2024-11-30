Detroit Pistons Fans React to NBA Cup Win Over Indiana Pacers
With multiple days off between games, the Detroit Pistons had the chance to enter their third NBA Cup game against the Indiana Pacers fully recharged. Between the extended rest and return of a key player, they were able to remain undefeated in the group phase round.
Thanks to a strong all-around offensive attack, the Pistons were able to take down the Pacers by a final score 130-106. This moves them to 3-0 in the NBA Cup, along with evening the season series with Indiana.
The big storyline in this game for the Pistons was the return of Cade Cunningham. In his first taste of action since injuring his back against the Charlotte Hornets, the former No. 1 pick notched 24 points and 11 assists in 32 minutes of work. Cunningham was one of six players to finish in double figures, with Malik Beasley leading Detroit with 25 points off the bench.
Following this victory, fans rejoiced on social media as the Pistons continue to inch closer to .500 on the season:
In an interesting turn of events, the Pistons final group stage game will decide who advances to the knockout round from East Group B. Right now, Detroit is tied with the Milwaukee Bucks at 3-0.
Before the Pistons take the floor against the Bucks in NBA Cup action, they have other business to attend to. Their matchup with the Pacers was night one of a back-to-back. Cunningham and company have a quick turnaround, as they are set to play host to a struggling Philadelphia 76ers team on Saturday night.