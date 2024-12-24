Detroit Pistons Fans React to Thrilling Win vs Los Angeles Lakers
The Detroit Pistons get off to a stellar start on their West Coast road trip. Over the weekend, the Pistons paid a visit to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
With a Cade Cunningham masterclass, the Pistons took down the Suns, bouncing back after a disappointing loss at home against the Utah Jazz.
On Monday, the Pistons went into Crypto.com Arena and took on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Through the first half of action, the Pistons trailed by as many as ten points. However, by halftime, they managed to narrow down the deficit to two points.
The Pistons came out firing in the second half, making 50 percent of their shots. The lead changed over more than ten times throughout the third quarter. By the time the Pistons made it to the fourth quarter, they possessed the lead.
Down the stretch, the Pistons were gaining just enough separation to put the Lakers away with ease. Then, a LeBron James outburst happened. In the final 12 minutes, LeBron went 5-9 from the field to score 14 points. He produced more than half of the Lakers’ fourth-quarter points.
While the Pistons allowed LeBron to get a final deep three-point off to potentially tie the game up and send it into overtime, the superstar forward was unsuccessful in his attempt. The Pistons ended up winning 114-114.
With that victory, the Pistons advance to 13-17 on the season.
Pistons Fans React to the Win Out in LA
@Pistons__Talk: Smoking the Lakers pack tonight 💨
@KingJosiah54: How the Pistons did the Lakers
@PistonsThoughts: The Pistons are sitting at 13-17 through 30 games and the Pistons are ONE win away from tying their ENTIRE win total from last season. Things have changed. This team is different.
@Popsx313: Lakers fans gonna start tweeting trade talks for pistons players
@HPbasketball: The Pistons won 14 games last season. They just got their 13th win on December 23.