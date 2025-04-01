Detroit Pistons Fire Off Reaction After NBA’s Big Announcement
On Tuesday, the NBA made an expected announcement. Multiple Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves players have been punished for their involvement in Sunday’s skirmish.
According to the NBA, Minnesota’s Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid have been suspended one game without pay. On Detroit’s side, Marcus Sasser and Ron Holland have been hit with a one-game suspension, while the veteran center Isaiah Stewart collected a two-game suspension.
“The length of Stewart’s suspension is based in part on his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations wrote in the release.
After the big suspension announcement was made, the Pistons’ X account fired off a fitting post.
via @DetroitPistons: Detroit vs. Everybody
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons have embraced their “you’re with us or against us” mentality throughout the year. Being a young and scrappy team, playing for an organization that once had a “Bad Boys” reputation in the NBA, the Pistons have been bringing that identity back.
Three suspensions ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder battle on Wednesday is certainly not ideal. Since the Pistons have an opportunity to continue building on their stance in the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed, every game matters, as the Milwaukee Bucks are still competing for that spot.
Going into Wednesday’s matchup, the Pistons will be without Holland, Sasser, Stewart, and the injured Jaden Ivey. The statuses of Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris remain in question, too, as they were both ruled out ahead of the loss against the Timberwolves on Sunday.