Detroit Pistons’ First Pick Revealed at 2024 NBA Draft Lottery
On Sunday, the NBA held its yearly draft lottery. Heading into the event, the Detroit Pistons were one of two teams with the best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick.
Unfortunately, they will not land one of the top two selections. This season, the Pistons will go on the clock with the fifth-overall pick, according to the results of the lottery.
The Pistons wrapped up the 2023-2024 NBA season with the NBA’s worst record. Sitting last in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record, the Pistons were in a back and forth battle with the Washington Wizards down the stretch.
In the end, the Wizards finished the year off with a slightly better record. Placing 14th, Washington wrapped up the season at 15-67. Both teams had a 54 percent chance of landing a top-four pick for the 2024 NBA Draft.
In recent years, the Pistons have consistently earned themselves a top pick in the first round. Dating back to 2020, the Pistons have held a top-seven pick in the first round with their earliest selection.
In 2020, the Pistons selected French prospect Killian Hayes, who was playing ball in Germany. In 2021, Detroit landed its most prominent player in Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick.
During the 2022 NBA Draft, Detroit selected Jaden Ivey with the fifth pick. Then, last season, they snagged Ausar Thompson at fifth-overall.
This offseason, the Pistons have the cap space to make a splash or two in free agency. Since they will be a hard sell to veterans looking for a win-now scenario, Detroit will continue to rely on its top picks as they remain a developmental organization.
At the 2024 NBA Draft, the Pistons will get the opportunity to bring in another young prospect with high upside. Whoever they select should have an opportunity to collect playing time from day one if all goes well in training camp and the preseason.