Detroit Pistons Forward Exits Game With Injury vs Miami Heat
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons took the floor against the Miami Heat in their first NBA Cup game. Midway through the matchup, one player was forced to exit the game after taking a scary blow to the head.
Veteran forward Tim Hardaway Jr. exited the contest in a wheelchair following a series of nasty hits. The first was an elbow to the face from Bam Adebayo while he was driving to the basket. He was able to get up from this, but then hit the ground hard while trying to contest a Tyler Herro layup. Hardaway Jr. tried to get up on his own merit, but ended up leaving the game with assistance.
Hardaway Jr. logged 18 minutes before sustaining this injury, and was off to a hot start. He was in double digits with 11 points on 3-for-6 shooting from the floor.
The Pistons acquired the journeyman forward this offseason in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. He's been a mainstay in J.B. Bickerstaff's starting lineup thus far, providing ballhandling and outside shooting alongside Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
Based on the manner in which he left the game, it's safe to assume Hardaway Jr. won't be returning to the game. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will likely provide an update during his postgame media availability.
With Hardaway Jr. sidelined now, the Pistons will have to rely on the second unit to step up and fill the void. Those likely to take on the extra minutes include rookie Ron Holland, Simone Fontecchio, and Tobias Harris.