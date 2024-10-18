Detroit Pistons Forward Opens up on Tobias Harris' Impact
Last season, the Detroit Pistons had one of the most underrated moves of the trade deadline. They acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz, and he quickly thrived when given the opportunity to play a larger role.
Fontecchio only got to appear in 16 games before being shut down due to injury. During that stretch, he averaged 15.4 PPG and 4.4 RPG while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. The Pistons were so impressed with his complementary skill set that they signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency.
Now with an offseason to heal, Fontecchio is gearing up for his first full season with the Pistons. He has an opportunity to continue growing as a player, espcially with the front office bringing in a veteran he can learn a lot from.
One of the Pistons' other moves from this summer was reuniting with Tobias Harris. In his second stint with the franchise, he is aiming to be a leader on and off the floor for the young squad. Seeing how similar their games are, Fontecchio is sure to be a player that Harris takes under his wing this season.
Following the Pistons 108-92 preseason win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, Fontecchio was asked about what Harris has brought to the locker room. The young forward praised his new teammate for already having an impact from a leadership standpoint.
"He’s bringing a lot of leadership for us," Fontecchio said. "A vet, being in this league for a lot of years. He’s really helping us. Since we have a lot of young guys on the team he’s been able to teach them, lead them and that’s what we need from him."
Fontecchio had his best performance of the preseason on Wednesday against the Cavs. In 18 minutes off the bench, he recorded a team-high 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field.
The Pistons brought in Harris to be a vet the team can rely on through the long days of the regular season. Based on comments like this, the journeyman forward seems to already be gaining the respect of his new teammates.