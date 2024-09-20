Detroit Pistons Forward Reacts to Former Teammate Signing Overseas
This offseason, the big move the Detroit Pistons made in free agency was signing Tobias Harris to a two-year contract. As he gets ready for his second stint with the franchise, his longtime friend and former teammate is preparing for a new chapter overseas.
Earlier this week, news emerged that Boban Marjanovic's run in the NBA is ending and he's going back to playing professionally in Europe. The 7-foot-4 center had suited up for six different franchises over a span of nine years, one of them being the Pistons.
Boban's time in Detroit began in the summer of 2016, when he signed with the Pistons as a free agent. He'd go on to appear in 54 games over a span of two seasons, averaging 5.7 PPG and 3.5 RPG in limited minutes. Midway through the 2018 season, the Pistons included Boban in their blockbuster trade with the LA Clippers to acqurie Blake Griffin.
Among the other players in the Griffin trade was Harris. During their time as teammates, the two would become a hit on social media with their unexpected friendship. Harris ended up making a post for Boban following his news of signing overseas, cheering him on in this new adventure.
For a small stretch, Boban and Harris seemed to be a package deal. In 2019, they'd be traded together again. This time, to the Philadelphia 76ers. Their time as teammates would end there, as the veteran big man eventually signed with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.
While Boban is preparing to suit up with a new team, Harris finds himself returning to an old stomping ground of his. In his second stint with the Pistons, he'll be called upon to be a leader for a young squad as they attempt to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference.