Detroit Pistons Forward Reacts to Victor Wembanyama Injury News
Earlier this week, the NBA world was hit with shocking news that Victor Wembanyama will miss the rest of the season due to a blood clot diagnosis. As someone who understands what he's going through, one member of the Detroit Pistons offered words of encouragement to the former No. 1 pick.
This is now the second year in a row that a young player in the NBA has missed significant time due to a blood clots. Last year, it was Pistons lottery pick Ausar Thompson. He got shut down towards the end of his rookie season, and missed a good chunk of this season before being able to make his return.
Before the Pistons took on the Spurs Friday, Thompson was asked his thoughts on Wembanyama now facing a similar diagnosis as he did last year. He hopes that his experience will help the Spurs star be able return faster than he did.
"I hope his is faster," Thompson said. "They experience with two players in a short time so with that, they have a lot more knowledge on it. They know how to treat it better...I wouldn't be surprised if he came back faster."
Despite having to miss significant time, Thompson was able to return and quickly get back to the prospect we saw early on in his rookie year. He's suited up in 34 games thus far since making his season debut back on November 25th. In that time, he is averaging 9.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.2 APG, and 1.6 SPG.
As a player on the fast track to superstardom, Wembanyama making a quick and healthy return would be good for the Spurs and the NBA as a whole.
