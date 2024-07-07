Detroit Pistons Free Agent Involved in Scuffle With Nets Veteran
At this stage in the offseason, many NBA veterans are competing in summer games with their national teams ahead of the 2024 Olympics. Detroit Pistons veteran Evan Fournier is representing France, who took on Germany on Saturday.
During the battle, Fournier got into a scuffle with Brooklyn Nets guard, Dennis Schroder.
The two had to be separated after the on-court incident took place. Fournier was ejected from the game after putting his hands on Schroder following a hard foul.
Fournier’s play this summer will be critical — not only for the sake of his team — but for his future in the NBA as well. Currently, Fournier is a free agent. Although he had a $19 million player option on his contract with the Pistons, Detroit’s revamped front office declined it, allowing Fournier to hit the open market.
So far, that hasn’t led Fournier to a new team.
The 31-year-old forward landed with the Pistons after getting traded by the New York Knicks at the 2024 trade deadline. Following a three-game showing with the Knicks in 2023-2024, Fournier played in 29 games for Detroit.
The veteran averaged seven points in roughly 19 minutes of action on a nightly basis. He struggled with his efficiency, hitting on just 37 percent of his field goals, and draining 27 percent of his threes.
Despite the underwhelming production, Fournier was appreciated as a veteran leader on a young team with a lack of experience. This summer, there has been discussion about a potential path overseas for Fournier, but the veteran is still searching for another stop in the NBA. His play this summer could remind NBA teams what he brings to the table at this stage in his career.