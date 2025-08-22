Detroit Pistons Free Agent Receives Major Break
Malik Beasley can let out a sigh of relief. After being targeted in a gambling-related investigation, the NBA veteran has received a major break, as he’s no longer being investigated.
via @ShamsCharania: Breaking: Malik Beasley is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York, his attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter told ESPN. This potentially reopens free agency for one of the NBA's top shooters.
Last summer, Beasley signed with the Pistons following a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Although Beasley was already among some of the best three-point shooters in the league, he didn’t garner a ton of interest last year.
The Pistons were able to get Beasley in Detroit on a one-year, prove-it deal. It turned out to be a home run signing in retrospect.
During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Beasley appeared in all 82 games for the Pistons. He came off the bench for all but 18 of those matchups. Seeing the court for roughly 28 minutes per outing, Beasley averaged 16 points while knocking down 42 percent of his threes.
Although he didn’t win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, Beasley was the runner-up behind the Boston Celtics guard, Payton Pritchard.
Considering Beasley’s success with the Pistons last season, there was mutual interest in a reunion between the 28-year-old and the franchise. Leading up to free agency, the Pistons were planning to offer Beasley a multi-year deal, rewarding him for his services during the 2024-2025 run.
Unfortunately, the investigation derailed those discussions. The Pistons felt like they had no choice but to look elsewhere. They signed Caris LeVert and acquired Duncan Robinson via sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat in order to make up for the loss of Beasley.
With an open roster spot still, the Pistons can get Beasley back on a different deal. Weeks ago, the veteran expressed interest in remaining with the Pistons and has been spotted wearing Pistons gear on multiple occasions.
Beasley’s next move is unclear, but it’s evident he wants to play in 2025-2026. The Pistons will more than likely attempt to get Beasley back in the mix for another run with the team.
