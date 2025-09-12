Detroit Pistons Going From Hope to Expectation
It’s been a long time since anyone could say the Detroit Pistons had momentum. Last season changed that.
A 44–38 record, sixth place in the East, and a return to relevance put the league on notice. Detroit wasn’t supposed to be there yet. Not with a roster this young. Not in an Eastern Conference stacked with veteran-heavy contenders. But they were. Now comes the harder part. Doing it again.
Cade Cunningham’s Time
Cade Cunningham doesn’t duck the responsibility. He knows it’s his team. He’s the conductor, the voice, the one who calms things down when possessions get ragged. Last year was the healthiest he’s been since entering the league, and the difference was obvious. The Pistons played organized basketball because Cunningham made sure of it.
But the job gets tougher now. It’s not enough for Cunningham to be solid. He has to be special. Night after night. That’s what separates teams that sneak into the postseason from teams that advance once they’re there. The Pistons believe he’s ready for that step. He has to prove them right.
The Jaden Ivey Equation
Every rebuild has a swing piece. In Detroit, that’s Jaden Ivey. He’s quick, fearless, and capable of turning a game with a single burst to the rim. He’s also inconsistent — and in the NBA, inconsistency is the difference between relevance and respect.
The Pistons don’t need Ivey to become an All-Star overnight. They need him to be reliable. Hit open shots. Keep turnovers down. Defend with urgency. If he checks those boxes, Detroit suddenly has one of the best young backcourts in the league. If he doesn’t, opponents will keep daring him to beat them from the outside.
The Young Frontcourt
Jalen Duren was 21 years old last season. Think about that. At an age when most players are still learning defensive rotations, Duren was already among the most impactful rebounders in the East. He’s not a finished product — far from it — but the Pistons don’t need him to be. They need him to keep growing, keep protecting the rim, and keep setting a physical tone.
Isaiah Stewart has been a culture piece from the day he arrived. Tough, unbothered, always willing to do the work no one else wants. His evolving three-point shot gives Detroit a stretch element they badly need. Stewart may never put up gaudy numbers, but he’s the kind of player winning teams always seem to have.
The Veterans Matter
Detroit isn’t rolling the ball out to kids anymore. Bojan Bogdanović’s shooting still bends defenses. Monte Morris provides a steady hand in the backcourt. These aren’t just filler names — they’re the connective tissue that keeps a young roster from splintering when the schedule gets heavy.
The Pistons learned last year that having veterans who know how to win matters as much as raw talent. Bogdanović and Morris bring that, and the locker room is better for it.
Beyond “Rebuilding”
For a long time, Detroit’s story was about patience. Draft picks. Development. Hope. Last season shifted that narrative. The Pistons won games. They made the playoffs. They showed enough that the front office and fan base can now expect more than just progress. They expect results.
That’s the standard now. No one’s giving the Pistons credit for playing hard or losing close. It’s about winning. And that’s where the pressure comes in.
Because the East is loaded. Milwaukee, Boston, New York, Miami — all with established cores. If Detroit wants to climb further, it’ll have to do it against teams that have already proven themselves.
The Bottom Line
Detroit basketball hasn’t sounded this optimistic in years. But optimism doesn’t win games. Cade Cunningham has to play like a star. Jaden Ivey has to become more efficient. Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart have to hold the line in the paint. And the veterans have to steady the group when the inevitable rough stretches come.
Last season was proof of concept. This season is about proof of staying power.
The Pistons are no longer the team waiting on potential. They’re the team trying to turn that potential into playoff victories.
And in Detroit, with a proud history that still echoes through the rafters, that’s exactly where the standard should be.