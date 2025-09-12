All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Going From Hope to Expectation

Edward Blair III

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
It’s been a long time since anyone could say the Detroit Pistons had momentum. Last season changed that.

A 44–38 record, sixth place in the East, and a return to relevance put the league on notice. Detroit wasn’t supposed to be there yet. Not with a roster this young. Not in an Eastern Conference stacked with veteran-heavy contenders. But they were. Now comes the harder part. Doing it again.

Cade Cunningham’s Time

Cade Cunningham doesn’t duck the responsibility. He knows it’s his team. He’s the conductor, the voice, the one who calms things down when possessions get ragged. Last year was the healthiest he’s been since entering the league, and the difference was obvious. The Pistons played organized basketball because Cunningham made sure of it.

But the job gets tougher now. It’s not enough for Cunningham to be solid. He has to be special. Night after night. That’s what separates teams that sneak into the postseason from teams that advance once they’re there. The Pistons believe he’s ready for that step. He has to prove them right.

Cade Cunningham
May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the second half during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Jaden Ivey Equation

Every rebuild has a swing piece. In Detroit, that’s Jaden Ivey. He’s quick, fearless, and capable of turning a game with a single burst to the rim. He’s also inconsistent — and in the NBA, inconsistency is the difference between relevance and respect.

The Pistons don’t need Ivey to become an All-Star overnight. They need him to be reliable. Hit open shots. Keep turnovers down. Defend with urgency. If he checks those boxes, Detroit suddenly has one of the best young backcourts in the league. If he doesn’t, opponents will keep daring him to beat them from the outside.

Jaden Ivey
Dec 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) controls the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Young Frontcourt

Jalen Duren was 21 years old last season. Think about that. At an age when most players are still learning defensive rotations, Duren was already among the most impactful rebounders in the East. He’s not a finished product — far from it — but the Pistons don’t need him to be. They need him to keep growing, keep protecting the rim, and keep setting a physical tone.

Isaiah Stewart has been a culture piece from the day he arrived. Tough, unbothered, always willing to do the work no one else wants. His evolving three-point shot gives Detroit a stretch element they badly need. Stewart may never put up gaudy numbers, but he’s the kind of player winning teams always seem to have.

Jalen Duren
Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks on New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Isaiah Stewart
Mar 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) gestures towards the crowd after a fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Target Center. Stewart was later ejected from the game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Veterans Matter

Detroit isn’t rolling the ball out to kids anymore. Bojan Bogdanović’s shooting still bends defenses. Monte Morris provides a steady hand in the backcourt. These aren’t just filler names — they’re the connective tissue that keeps a young roster from splintering when the schedule gets heavy.

The Pistons learned last year that having veterans who know how to win matters as much as raw talent. Bogdanović and Morris bring that, and the locker room is better for it.

Bojan Bogdanović
Jan 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) dribbles in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Monte Morris
Feb 1, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns point guard Monte Morris (23) arrives to the arena before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Beyond “Rebuilding”

For a long time, Detroit’s story was about patience. Draft picks. Development. Hope. Last season shifted that narrative. The Pistons won games. They made the playoffs. They showed enough that the front office and fan base can now expect more than just progress. They expect results.

That’s the standard now. No one’s giving the Pistons credit for playing hard or losing close. It’s about winning. And that’s where the pressure comes in.

Because the East is loaded. Milwaukee, Boston, New York, Miami — all with established cores. If Detroit wants to climb further, it’ll have to do it against teams that have already proven themselves.

J.B. Bickerstaff
Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

Detroit basketball hasn’t sounded this optimistic in years. But optimism doesn’t win games. Cade Cunningham has to play like a star. Jaden Ivey has to become more efficient. Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart have to hold the line in the paint. And the veterans have to steady the group when the inevitable rough stretches come.

Last season was proof of concept. This season is about proof of staying power.

The Pistons are no longer the team waiting on potential. They’re the team trying to turn that potential into playoff victories.

And in Detroit, with a proud history that still echoes through the rafters, that’s exactly where the standard should be.

